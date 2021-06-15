Portable Battery Pack Market Emerging Trends and Demand 2020 to 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Portable Battery Pack Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Portable Battery Pack industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Portable Battery Pack Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The portable battery pack market is expected to reach USD 17.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on portable battery pack market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

A portable battery pack is a kind of power supply that allows charging of mobiles, tablets and many other devices at our convenience. It comes in various sizes and quantities and the prices differ accordingly. They are very compact but the weight depends on the battery capacity. There can be multiple ports for charging and discharging. Newer models support fast charging.

Advancements in battery technology, increase in safety requirements, increasing number of smart devices and growth in consumer electronics market are the factors driving the growth of global portable battery pack market. Adoption of new technologies and changing government regulations are the restraining factors for global portable battery pack market.

High capacity, high charging cycle requirements and reduction in battery size are the opportunities for global portable battery pack market. Excess rise in battery pack temperature and transfer efficiency related to portable batteries are the challenges faced by global portable battery pack market.

This portable battery pack market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on portable battery pack market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Portable Battery Pack Market Scope and Market Size

The portable battery pack market is segmented on the basis of technology, capacity range and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the portable battery pack market has been segmented as li-ion, nickel metal, li-polymer and nickel cadmium technologies.

Based on capacity range, the portable battery pack market has been segmented into 1000mAh to 2500mAh, 2510mAh to 5000mAh, 5010mAh to 7500mAh, 7510mAh to 10, 000mAh and Above 10, 000mAh.

The portable battery pack market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into smart phones, tablets, portable media players and others.

Global Portable Battery Pack Market Country Level Analysis

Global portable battery pack market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, capacity range and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the portable battery pack market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the growth of portable battery pack market while Asia-Pacific will hold the largest market share. The growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing demand for high capacity range devices as well as the growing adoption of portable battery pack devices. In terms of market share, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate due to large consumption of mobile phones as well as efforts by many emerging economies to modernize the wireless device services.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Portable Battery Pack Market Share Analysis

Portable battery pack market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to portable battery pack market.

The major players covered in the portable battery pack market report are China Bak Battery Inc., Duracell International Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Energizer Holding Inc., Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Inc., Mophie Inc., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., CHEERO USA Inc., Nikon Corporation, Braven LC-INCIPIO Technologies, Xiamen Bao Yaun Electronic Technology Ltd., Diamond Microscope Est., Aryan Enterprises, Bharat Power Solutions, Hybrid Energy system Manicom Energy System and Coolup Electronics Co.Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2020, RAVPower launched its new portable battery pack with a capacity of 70200mAh and 250W. It weighs about 2.4 kg and has two AC outlets along with support of fast charging.

Major Highlights of Portable Battery Pack market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Portable Battery Pack market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Portable Battery Pack market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Portable Battery Pack market.

