Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Baxter International, AllMed Healthcare Management, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, AWAK Technologies, Quanta Dialysis Technologies

The portable and wearable dialysis devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,393.8 million in 2027 from US$ 3,023.1 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Players in Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Report Include:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

AWAK Technologies

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd

Medtronic

Nipro

PORTABLE AND WEARABLE DIALYSIS DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By End User

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Portable dialysis devices are being used to reduce the disease burden by minimizing or completely eliminating dietary restrictions. Although dialysis machines are lifesavers, less attention is paid to them by the medical device industry. Portable dialysis machines are specifically designed for use at home setups or during traveling. These machines can considerably improve the quality of life by allowing patients to have dialysis while going around their daily activities. Wearable dialysis machines, also called wearable artificial kidneys, are disassembled dialysis equipment whose separate parts are fixed on to a belt that is worn around torso. The portable and wearable dialysis devices market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing number of ESRD patients, and limited availability of organ donors. However, reimbursement concerns in emerging market and technical challenges in WAK and WDD development hinder the growth of the market.

Geographically World Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

