Portable Air Purifier Market : Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth to $13,756.52 million by 2027 | Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

The global portable air purifier market was valued at $8,273.01 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $13,756.52 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.10% from 2020 to 2027. Air purifier is a device, which improves indoor air quality by eliminating pollutants from air. Portable air purifier that are used indoor to purify the air are studied in the report. These air purifier adsorb polluted air from the surrounding, thereby cleaning the air and dispersing it in the surrounding.

Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Levoit, Coway, Phillips, Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, Austin Air Systems Limited, and Blueair

Type

o Dust Collectors

o Fume & Smoke Collectors

o Other

Technique

o High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

o Activated Carbon Filtration

o Others

Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Others

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Portable Air Purifier Market position. The Portable Air Purifier Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Portable Air Purifier Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Portable Air Purifier Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2027)

Chapter 4. Portable Air Purifier Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Portable Air Purifier Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Portable Air Purifier Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Portable Air Purifier Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2027)

