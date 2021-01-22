Portable Air Coolers Market 2020 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027

Portable Air Coolers Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 12.72 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 14.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The report titled Portable Air Coolers Market : Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)

Growth of the overall Portable Air Coolers market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Portable Air Coolers Market

Following are list of players : De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Air-Art Heating & Air Conditioning, AB Electrolux (publ), Olimpia Splendid S.p.A, Carrier Midea India, LG Electronics, Haier Inc., SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd, Carrier Corporation, Whirlpool NewAir and NewAir, WHYNTER LLC, Gree, Panasonic Corporation and GUANGDONG CHIGO AIR CONDITIONING.

Impact of COVID-19:

Portable Air Coolers Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Portable Air Coolers industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Portable Air Coolers market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global Portable Air Coolers Market Breakdown:

By Type: Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room, Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room, Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room

By Product: Hard-sided, Soft-sided, Others

By Application: Residential, Commercial

