Portable Air Compressor Market Size in APAC, Insights and Forecast up to 2026

By 2026, the portable air compressor market in APAC is set to garner a revenue worth over $4.5 billion. As compact, mini, and mobile technology continues to trend across several industrial applications, fresh demand is likely to emanate from the healthcare, food & beverage, mining & construction, consumer electronics, construction, and manufacturing industries for portable air compressors.

The following top three trends have been accelerating the portable air compressor market growth in APAC:

Food & beverage industry to kindle growth

Oil-free air compressors that also feature a compact size are an essential component for seamless functioning of the food & beverage applications including packaging movement, food mixing, air filtration, and pumping of fluids. If highest-quality products are to be delivered, air compressors used across the sector must be highly efficient, oil-free, and dependable.

Since portable air compressors can enable efficient spraying of oils and dispensing of liquids including soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, and even condiments, they are certain to expedite demand across the food & beverage sector, fueling the Asia Pacific portable air compressor industry through the upcoming years.

Reciprocating technology to maintain high growth rate

Based on technology utilized, the two key segments of the Asia Pacific portable air compressor market are rotary and reciprocating. The latter is anticipated to seize a large chunk of the market revenue, as it is a primary power source used across pneumatic equipment. This technology is being preferred since it can bring down costs, enhance efficiency, and cover numerous application areas. Reciprocating portable air compressors are designed for continuous and reliable usage on construction sites as well as small and medium-sized workshops, benefitting the Asia Pacific portable air compressor market outlook.

Introduction of reasonably priced, advanced products to accelerate adoption

Since they are extremely easy to maneuver, portable air compressors can come in handy during an emergency. Flaunting compact designs, the recently developed portable air compressors are not only robust, efficient, and easy to maintain but also come in electric or diesel options. As more advanced features are offered by manufacturers such as Xiaomi, the Asia Pacific portable air compressor market share is likely to shoot up.

For example, recently in July 2020, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi introduced its novel Mi portable air compressor across India. Available at a reasonable cost, the product features an automatic system that can detect and stop tire pressure on reaching the desired level. Apart from tires, the compressor can also be used to inflate sports equipment such as football or basketball.

Backed by MSMEs, India to accrue increased revenue

As numerous Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been sprouting up across Asia Pacific of late, the manufacturing sector can generate renewed demand for portable and mini air compressors. According to the findings of the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), MSMEs have been a key contributor towards the national GDP, accounting for more than 48.10% of the total revenue from exports during 2018-19 and creating employment opportunities for more than 111 million individuals. With the sharpened focus of the Indian government on self-employment, several beneficial policies are being introduced to support MSMEs of late, favoring the Asia Pacific portable air compressor market outlook.

With the growing requirement of pneumatic equipment and tools and the diverse manufacturing applications of portable air compressors across numerous industrial verticals, the increased demand is likely to set the ball rolling for the expansion of the Asia Pacific portable air compressor market share.

