Port Security Systems Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – FLIR Systems, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Saab AB, Robert Bosch GmbH

Port Security Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Port Security Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The port security systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Port Security Systems Market are FLIR Systems, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Saab AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leidos, Unisys Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA and others.

Key Market Trends:

Screening and Scanning Systems to Dominate the Market

The reactivation of the global economy has fostered the growth of maritime trade as evident from the 2.7% volume expansion in 2018. Increased trade requires port authorities to be constantly proactive vis–vis critical aspects of safety and security within the port premises. Hence, numerous screening and scanning systems for both personnel and cargo are being installed at the ports globally. For instance, In January 2019, OSI Systems Inc. was awarded a ten-year contract to deliver and integrate Rapiscan Eagle P60 high-energy X-ray inspection systems at the Port of Santo Tomas de Castilla, Guatemala. Also, in April 2016, Rapiscan Systems (Rapiscan), a part of OSI Systems, was awarded multiple contracts from both government and commercial entities in Canada for security initiatives at land and sea borders. As per the terms of the contract, Rapiscan would provide the Eagle G60 model for seaport cargo screening and both its 620DV and 628DV systems for cruise ship passenger baggage screening.

Regional Outlook of Port Security Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

