Port Security Systems Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – FLIR Systems, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc.Ê, Honeywell International, Inc., Saab AB, Robert Bosch GmbH

The report titled “Port Security Systems Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Port Security Systems market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Port Security Systems Market: –FLIR Systems, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc.Ê, Honeywell International, Inc., Saab AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leidos, Unisys Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA

Industry News and Developments:

– The increasing maritime traffic necessitates the installation of port security systems to reduce incidents of cargo theft and stowage from its premises, and effectively stop arms and weapons trafficking.

– The market may be constrained by the initial investment and the tedious design process required to upgrade the current security infrastructure at a port without deleteriously affecting the daily operations at the port.

– Emerging technological trends in port security are focused on developing port security systems leveraging custom electronics such as multi-sensor cameras to conduct persistent surveillance throughout the port.

Key Market Trends

Screening and Scanning Systems to Dominate the Market

The reactivation of the global economy has fostered the growth of maritime trade as evident from the 2.7% volume expansion in 2018. Increased trade requires port authorities to be constantly proactive vis-vis critical aspects of safety and security within the port premises. Hence, numerous screening and scanning systems for both personnel and cargo are being installed at the ports globally. For instance, In January 2019, OSI Systems Inc. was awarded a ten-year contract to deliver and integrate Rapiscan Eagle P60 high-energy X-ray inspection systems at the Port of Santo Tomas de Castilla, Guatemala. Also, in April 2016, Rapiscan Systems (Rapiscan), a part of OSI Systems, was awarded multiple contracts from both government and commercial entities in Canada for security initiatives at land and sea borders. As per the terms of the contract, Rapiscan would provide the Eagle G60 model for seaport cargo screening and both its 620DV and 628DV systems for cruise ship passenger baggage screening.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Since 2000, the developing countries have become major exporters of raw materials and have emerged as a major market for imported finished and semi-finished goods. However, the participation in containerized trade has been concentrated in Asia-Pacific, notably in China and neighboring countries. In 2018, Asia-Pacific contributed to around 64% of the global port traffic. Several new ports are being constructed in the region to support the maritime logistics network. For instance, in January 2020, it was announced that a new deep-sea port will form the core of a new economic partnership between China and Myanmar as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The objective of the plan is to rejuvenate the region and connect it to major shipping lanes to promote the import and export of energy and goods, particularly from the Middle-East and Africa. India is also investing significantly in upgrading its port security infrastructure. In 2018, the Indian Ministry of Shipping assigned the responsibility to install 16 container scanners across the major seaports in the country. Five of the thirteen major ports in India, namely the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), New Mangalore, Kamarajar (Ennore), Vizag, and Kolkata ports were scheduled to receive such scanning systems during the first phase beginning Q4 2017. In December 2018, a drive-through scanner, with a capacity to scan 100 containers each hour, was installed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Port Security Systems market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Port Security Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

