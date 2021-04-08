Pornhub reveals its methods of combating illegal content in its first transparency report

Whether in France or internationally, adult websites have been embarrassed lately. From here, they’ve seen their stats drop dramatically and could even risk an impending closure. Last December, the New York Times exposed a scandal involving the pornography industry giant Pornhub, which is accused of monetizing videos based on rape, sexual assault and exploitation of minors. The platform recently released its first transparency report and deleted a number of videos as a result.

a first transparency report for the adult website

It appears that the New York Times revelations have raised awareness among Pornhub leaders, which incidentally confirms the importance of the public benefit of this type of investigation. Thus, Pornhub would have removed the trifle of 653,465 illegal content from its website, including: videos featuring minors, unapproved sex, revenge porn, and even animal violence. Pornhub explained how it deals with content that contains child sexual abuse (CSAM). To that end, the site pays particular attention to moderation and works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an American nonprofit that submitted more than 13,000 potential CSAMs over the past year, including 4,171 original videos.

uses different technologies

According to the pornographic website, various technologies are used to detect content. For example, we learned about YouTube’s use of the CSAI Match tool to identify images of child sexual abuse. A similar tool from Microsoft – PhotoDNA – was also used as a supplement. In addition, Pornhub uses Google’s Content Safety API, digital fingerprint software (MediaWise), to compare newly uploaded content with content that has already been identified as objectionable. Finally, Pornhub has its own image recognition technology for CSAM detection called Safeguard.

necessary but late action

Pornhub recently said it hired an independent company to verify the identity of content creators after the removal of unverified content and banned downloads following the New York Times scandal. Mastercard and Visa have blocked the possibility of payment on the website, which is in a delicate position due to their negligence.