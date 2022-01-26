“Por Ti”: The next soap opera from SIC has a luxury cast

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 26, 2022
0

“Por Ti”: The next soap opera from SIC has a luxury cast

Lourenço Ortigão, Diogo Amaral, Alexandra Lencastre, Filipa Areosa and Rita Blanco, among others, will take part in this project.

Filipa Areosa will be one of the protagonists.

“Por Ti” is the name of the next SIC telenovela, which is scheduled to premiere in late winter or spring. The production was previously called “Como um Rio”, but it was only a temporary title.

The telenovela will feature a luxury cast. Lourenço Ortigão, Diogo Amaral, Alexandra Lencastre, Filipa Areosa, Raquel Tavares, Dalila Carmo, Sandra Faleiro, Luís Espartiero, Maria Emília Correia, Bárbara Lourenço, Duarte Gomes and Rita Blanco are some of the actors who will take part in this project.

Dânia Neto, Paula Lobo Antunes, Fernando Luís, Bruno Cabrerizo, José Raposo and Carlos Areia are also on the list. The story focuses on the conflict between two villages faced with the construction of a dam.

