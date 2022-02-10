“Por Ti”: SIC reveals the first details about the protagonists of the next soap opera

The recordings have already started. Meet the characters of Lourenço Ortigão, Filipa Areosa or Dalila Carmo, among others.

Lourenço Ortigão is one of the protagonists.

The next SIC soap opera is called “Por Ti” and has no premiere date yet. But the shooting has already started, and the TV channel even promotes the project on social networks, revealing some details about the protagonists.

Lourenco Ortigao plays Afonso Guerreiro. “Returning to the land of the parents is the beginning of a beautiful love story,” says SIC. This story stars Mia Amado, the character created by Filipa Areosa. “Tired of city life, the country is the perfect place for a new passion.”

The Amado Family is also composed by Paulo Amado (played by João Reis). “Cooking is a passion, but the past can be a big problem,” says the TV network. There’s also Mónica Amado (Dalila Carmo). “The health food store is the business. Marriage is a priority.”

Luis Espartiero will be Rui Guerreiro. “He is the political authority in Rio Meandro. Only the enemies won’t give him peace,” says SIC. The story focuses on the conflict between two villages faced with the construction of a dam.

Diogo Amaral, Alexandra Lencastre, Raquel Tavares, Sandra Faleiro, Dânia Neto, Paula Lobo Antunes, Fernando Luís, Bruno Cabrerizo, José Raposo, Carlos Areia, Maria Emília Correia, Bárbara Lourenço, Duarte Gomes and Rita Blanco are some of the other actors who will participate in this project.