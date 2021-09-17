Population Health Management Solutions Market Insights, Trends, Top Industry Players and Future Development Status by 2027 | Healthagen, IBM Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Cerner Corporation

Population Health Management (PHM) is a practical and patient-centric approach that uses data from across the healthcare continuum to enhance the quality of care, improve the health of populations, and reduce the cost of care. The PHM solutions market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period with the rapid shift from volume-based care to value-based care approach.

“Population Health Management Solutions Market size is anticipated to reach substantial CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report: Healthagen LLC, IBM Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Cerner Corporation, Epic Corporation, Inc., Persivia, Koninklijke Philips NV, i2i Population Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Lumeris, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Health Catalyst, Wellcentive, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Verscend Technologies, Inc., ZeOmega, McKesson Corporation, OptumHealth

Key Influence of the Population Health Management Solutions Market:

The Population Health Management Solutions is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the development of new technology.

The few segments are anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period.

Industry holds the large revenue share in Population Health Management Solutions market due to the presence of key companies in the region doing R&D.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to large base, improving infrastructure, and surging demand.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Population Health Management Solutions market. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Population Health Management Solutions market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

