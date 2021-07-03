Population Health Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC , SentryHealth

The latest study released on the Global Population Health Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Population Health Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Population Health Management Software:

Population health management software aggregates data across healthcare systems and stores patient data for analysis. These software tools provide enormous amounts of patient data and analytics tools to better predict patient health conditions. Another function of a population management system helps to manage care delivery across a population. The intention of products designed by population health software firms is to improve the efficiency and operating costs of the practice and enhance the quality of patient care. The access to accurate patient data guides better prediction of patient health risks and a better overall view of community health trends. Population health management software platforms that utilize cloud computing in healthcare are used by providers and institutions alike and the best population health software systems have data analytics proficient in advancing quality and cost of care.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: eClinicalWorks (United States),Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (United States) ,SentryHealth (United States),Cerner Corporation. (United States),Epic Systems (United States),Optum (United States),CareMessage (United States),Mediware (United States),Healthcall LLC (United States),PatientIQ (United States),i2i Systems (Turkey),LexisNexis (United States)

Market Trends:

Increased Popularity of Cloud-based Software

Market Drivers:

Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare IT Solutions

Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs



Market Opportunities:

Emerging Demand from Developing Countries

The Global Population Health Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others), Platform (Windows, Mac, Others), Pricing (One-Time License, Monthly, Yearly)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

