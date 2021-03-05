Population Health Management Market Statistics 2021- Industry Insights and COVID-19 impact analysis with Future Opportunities 2027

An indepth study of Global Population Health Management Market has been published by The Data Bridge Market Research. The Population Health Management report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities and growth inducing factors for Forecast Period 2027. The report focuses on enabling readers by providing significant aspects of businesses such as, recent developments, technological platforms, various standard operating procedures, and tools, which help to boost the performance of industries. The report analyzes each segment of the global Population Health Management market on the basis of application, end-user, and region. In addition, it also highlights the dominating players in the market joined with their market share. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

• McKesson Corporation (US)

• Ze Omega Inc (US)

• Verisk Analytics, Inc.. (US)

• Forward Health Group (US)

• Health Catalyst (US)

• Athena health, Inc.(US)

• Cerner Corporation (US)

• Medecision (US)

The Population Health Management market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. For generation of an excellent market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. While preparing the winning Population Health Management report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Population health management solutions help providers to share population health information, gain perspective, insights and act proactively to solve it. PHM solutions are used track the cost of healthcare in a year, in a particular organization. This is not a new idea but use of analytics in healthcare cost estimation is used since a long time. Though the usage of a PHM solution is today’s world can be attributed to few drivers such as access, cost, quality, lifestyle management, demand management, disease management and, care condition among others. PHM is must technology in the threatening economy, as process needs to change from providing healthcare to preventive healthcare. Estimating the major users of healthcare, chronic disease prevalence and identifying trends and proactively preventing healthcare threats will be the new goal of healthcare organization.

According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention, there were an estimated Six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, like heart disease, cancer, stroke, or diabetes.,. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of this market.

The adoption of healthcare IT solutions is driving the growth of this market.

The demand for healthcare integration, storage and management

Market Restraints

Privacy and security concerns is going to restrain the growth of this market.

High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Population Health Management Market Segmentation:

By Application

Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

Effectively Coordinate Care

Patient Outreach

Others

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Component

Software

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, VirtualHealth announced that they have received Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 2019 standards. It will establish virtual Health as a key player in the industry.

In March 2018, Google announces Cloud Healthcare API to unlock health data At conference; HIMSS18 (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ). This will change market Dynamics as Google is leader in other It business.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Population Health Management market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Population Health Management market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Population Health Management market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Population Health Management market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Get Complete Latest TOC of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market

Competitive Landscape and Population Health Management Market Share Analysis

Global population health management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of population health management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the population health management market are McKesson Corporation (US), Ze Omega Inc (US)., Verisk Analytics, Inc.. (US), Forward Health Group (US), Health Catalyst (US), Athena health, Inc.(US) , Cerner Corporation (US), Medecision (US), Xerox Corporation (US), Allscripts, Inc. (US), Fonemed. (US), Well Centive, Inc.(US), i2i Population Health (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GE Healthcare(US) , Health Business Intelligence Corp (US), IBM Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), i2i Systems (US)., Optum Inc. (US), and Healthagen, LLC (US) among others.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

– Centered Study on Strategy, Development & market Scenario

– Global Top Companies Share Analysis in Population Health Management Market

– Achieve strategic insights on competitor information to develop powerful industry growth

– Identify emerging players and create effective counter-strategies to cross the competitive edge

– Identify crucial and various product types/distribution channel offering provided by major players for Population Health Management market growth

To provide a more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery taking into account the effects of COVID-19.

Population Health Management Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Make An Enquiry and Ask For Customized Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com