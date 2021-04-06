Popularity of Solar Panel Recycling Set to Soar in Asia-Pacific in Future

The solar panel recycling market would witness a sharp growth in its valuation from $80.7 million to $269.8 million from 2017 to 2023 and progress at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2018 and 2023.

Out of these, the demand for mechanical recycling processes was found to be the highest during the last few years. Moreover, the popularity of these processes is predicted to soar all over the world in the coming years, on account of their environment-friendly and economical nature. Depending on solar panel type, the solar panel recycling market is classified into polycrystalline, thin film, and monocrystalline categories. Out of these, the monocrystalline category is currently registering the highest growth in the market.

In 2017, Europe generated the highest revenue for the solar panel recycling market, and it is projected to retain its dominance in the coming years. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to the rising concerns about environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness of solar panel recycling in the emerging economies of India and China. Moreover, the stringent government regulations regarding solar panel waste management and developments in technology are projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Thus, the surging adoption of solar power systems, escalating concerns regarding e-waste management, and growing consciousness about sustainable development are increasing the solar panel recycling rate.