Pope returns from Iraq trip – criticism of dealing with women | Free press

Baghdad / Rome (dpa) – Pope Francis criticized the way women were treated on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On the return flight from a four-day trip to Iraq, the head of the Catholic Church said he couldn’t believe it when he was shown lists of women for sale, as the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia did with Yazidis. Monday afternoon, the machine landed in Rome with the corona-vaccinated Vatican delegation and more than 70 journalists.

Trafficking in human beings takes place everywhere and also in the middle of Europe, Francis said. In Rome he met women who were being exploited and abused. “Women are braver than men, that’s the way it is,” said the Argentinian.

The tight schedule of travel through Iraq was exhausting for him, the Pope said. He was particularly impressed by the ruins of places of worship in the city of Mosul, which was destroyed during the war against ISIS, and by the meeting with the highest Shia cleric in Iraq, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The meeting with the 90-year-old was “good in the soul,” said Francis. Al-Sistani was a careful and wise man and was very respectful at the meeting in Najaf, southern Iraq. “He never gets up during visits, but he got up twice when I was there,” said Jorge Bergoglio, the real name of the Pope.

This time there was no document, such as during a meeting with the Grand Imam of Egypt in Abu Dhabi in 2019. At the time, the statement had been secretly worked on for more than six months, Francis said. He also insisted on “moving forward” with other religions through interfaith dialogues.

During his trip to Iraq, Francis met not only with Al-Sistani, but also with representatives of Islam and the Yazidis in the plain of Ur in southern Iraq. According to the Bible, Abraham would come from there, who consider Jews, Christians and Muslims to be the ancestor. The project is dominated by his encyclical «Fratelli Tutti», according to which all people are brothers and sisters.

Pope Francis was the first pope to visit Iraq. Especially the Christian community in the country of more than 38 million inhabitants, battered by the terrorism of IS, had longed for his visit. At the invitation of the Iraqi ambassador to the Vatican, it was decided to go on a trip, Francis said.

Due to the corona pandemic and the security situation in the country in the Middle East, the plan quickly came under fire. Francis said he had been dealing with the Covid problem for a long time. After much deliberation, he decided to go there.