Pope prays for victims of IS terrorist militia in Northern Iraq | Free press

Erbil (AP) – Amid crowds of believers and the ruins of a church, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia on the third day of his trip to Iraq. The Christian community there, haunted by death and displacement, had longed for his visit for years.

On Sunday morning, Francis prayed for the people who had lost their lives in the war against IS. “Here in Mosul, the tragic consequences of the war and hostilities are all too visible,” said the Argentinian. It is “cruel” that thousands have been forcibly displaced and murdered and that cultural sites in this “cradle of civilization” have been destroyed.

Numerous people walked the city streets. The way to the church square led Francis past the ruins of the city. IS fighters took control of Mosul in 2014. Iraqi forces retook the city between 2016 and 2017 with the support of the international coalition. The city was badly damaged by the fierce fighting. The church square, where four Christian churches once stood, is a symbol of this. Surrounded by the rubble and ruins of the places of worship, Francis said, “If God is the God of life – and He is – then we must not kill the brothers and sisters in His name.”

The Pope then flew by helicopter to nearby Karakosch, a town where most Christians live. Surrounded by a convoy of security forces, the Pope drove past the crowd on the side of the road and waved at them. “Everyone in town is on the street – young, old, everyone,” said one resident. Another spoke of a “historic moment”.

“Never stop dreaming,” encouraged the 84-year-old believers in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. There are certainly times when faith can falter; this was the experience people would have had in the darkest days of the war. That also applies to the corona pandemic and the associated uncertainty, said the Argentinian, who has already been vaccinated.

The Pope was especially impressed by the story of a Christian woman. The woman told of an attack by IS in August 2014. Her son was killed and she fled Qatar. “She said that survivors of the terrorist attacks should forgive,” Francis emphasized. That is also important to remain a Christian.

Like many Christians in this region, the people of Qaraqosh are the target of persecution and violence under ISIS rule. Tens of thousands fled to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan, or sought protection abroad. Aid organizations have projects in the region to return the refugees.

In the Kurdish capital, Francis wanted to celebrate a mass later that afternoon with several thousand worshipers in a football stadium. On Monday he would fly back to Rome with his delegation.