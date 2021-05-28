Pope Francis sends examiners to the Archdiocese of Cologne | free press

Dramatic turning point in the crisis surrounding Cardinal Woelki: Pope Francis responds and sends the bishops of Stockholm and Rotterdam to the Archdiocese of Cologne for an official assessment.

Rome/Cologne (AP) – Pope Francis has ordered a revision of the Archdiocese of Cologne by Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. He sends a so-called apostolic visit to the largest German diocese, which has been in serious crisis for months.

The Pope entrusted the revision to two bishops and appointed them apostolic visitators: Cardinal Anders Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm, and Johannes van den Hende, Bishop of Rotterdam and President of the Dutch Bishops’ Conference. They have extensive powers of attorney.

“The ambassadors of the Holy See will receive a comprehensive picture of the complex pastoral situation in the Archdiocese during the first half of June,” the Archdiocese of Cologne announced on Friday. They would investigate “possible mistakes of His Eminence Cardinal Woelkis”. The focus is also on Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Heße – formerly Head of Personnel in Cologne – and the two Auxiliary Bishops of Cologne, Dominikus Schwaderlapp and Ansgar Puff. The Pope’s two commissioners are also investigating how they deal with cases of sexual abuse. Woelki announced that he was delighted that the Pope wanted his picture taken with the Apostolic Visitation.

The Archdiocese of Cologne has been in a deep crisis of confidence for months, which is reflected in a wave of ecclesiastical resignations. The crisis began when Woelki withheld an investigation he commissioned into the treatment of diocese officials with sexual abuse allegations. In return, he expressed legal concerns. A new report published in March acquitted Woelki of dereliction of duty, while accusing Archbishop Heße of Hamburg, who then offered to resign. However, the crisis in the Archdiocese of Cologne did not end there, as new accusations were leveled against Woelki. Most recently, 14 of the 15 district and city deans had asked Woelki for “personal consequences.”

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99