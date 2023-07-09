Pope Francis Names 21 New Cardinals, With a Focus Beyond Europe

Pope Francis introduced Sunday that he would create 21 new cardinals in September, selecting clerics from the world over to strengthen the church’s world attain, as he has completed with previous decisions.

“The place they arrive from expresses the universality of the church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all folks of the earth,” Francis stated Sunday on the finish of his weekly prayer and blessing in St. Peter’s Sq. in Vatican Metropolis. The addition of the brand new cardinals exhibits “the inseparable bond” between the pope and “native church buildings unfold all through the world,” he stated.

The record of latest “princes of the church,” as cardinals are referred to as, contains prelates from america, Hong Kong, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania and Malaysia, reflecting Francis’ deliberate shift away from Europe in molding the school that may elect his successor. Of the 131 cardinals Francis has created throughout his 10-year papacy, together with this newest batch, about half are from Africa, Asia and South America.

The one North American is Msgr. Robert Francis Prevost, who beforehand served as head of the worldwide Augustinian order and was a bishop between 2014 and final yr in Peru. Because the just lately appointed prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, which recommends clergymen whom the pope will make bishops, he holds one of the vital influential positions on the Vatican.