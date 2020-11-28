Pope Francis Appoints 13 New Cardinals | Free press

In St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, many things will be different from normal due to the pandemic: for example, two of the new cardinals will not be able to appear in person.

Rome (dpa) – Under the terms of Corona, Pope Francis wants to appoint 13 new cardinals to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome next Saturday. Due to the pandemic, the event takes place under unusual circumstances for the Vatican.

Two cardinals cannot come to their creation in person due to health regulations, as the Vatican announced earlier this week. It is said to be Vicar Apostolic Cornelius Sim from the Southeast Asian country of Brunei and Archbishop Jose Fuerte Advincula from the Philippines. You must follow the appointment remotely. They will receive their bright red cardinal’s biret and ring through a papal envoy.

Contrary to usual, only about a hundred and thus fewer believers than usual are admitted to the ceremony, the news portal “Vatican News” wrote on Friday. Face masks and distance should protect against coronavirus contamination and hugs should be avoided.

One of the most important duties of cardinals is to choose a new pope in the conclave. With the appointment, the total number of qualified cardinals increases to 128. Cardinals over 80 years of age are excluded from the election. In addition, a pope can use it to influence the course of the church. Another novelty is the cardinal appointment of the Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Gregory. With him, a black American is first admitted to the college.