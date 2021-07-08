Pope after Moïse’s murder: violence is not a means | free press

Pope Francis is currently recovering from bowel surgery. He strongly condemns the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Rome (AP) – After the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Pope Francis condemned all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts.

The Holy Father expressed his sorrow and prayed for the slain head of state, he said in a telegram signed Thursday by the informal number two in the Vatican, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. Pope Francis also expressed his condolences to Ms Moïses, who was seriously injured in the attack. The 84-year-old head of the Catholic Church is currently recovering from bowel surgery at a clinic in Rome.

Unknowns broke into the home of 53-year-old Moïse in a suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince on Wednesday night (local time) and shot him. His wife Martine was injured and was taken to the US city of Miami, 1,000 kilometers away, for treatment, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told international media.

Try it for 30 days for 22.49 € 0 €

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now €0 instead of €22.49