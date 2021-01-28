Pop figures pay homage to the two creatures

Godzilla vs Kong is sure to be a huge hit, and the two monsters will inherit collectible figures from Funko Pop ahead of the film’s official release. It has to be recognized that Funko is 100% posing with lots of new licenses this year.

Godzilla vs Kong: Battle of the Titans

If the health situation improves on the big screen next March, we can see Godzilla versus Kong, Adam Wingard’s realization for Warner Bros. The story takes place at a time when monsters on earth are completely free and humans must try , to survive.

The next feature film is therefore entitled to its Funko-Pop characters with the choice between Godzilla and Kong. They will be available from next April, but you can still pre-order them from our shop. They cost 12.49 euros with their window box and are of course officially licensed products.

FUNKO POP GODZILLA ILLUSTRATION

The meanest, the wildest, it’s definitely Godzilla and here it is in pop figure.

FUNKO POP GODZILLA ATTACK ILLUSTRATION

When Godzilla gets angry, he sends out a strong radioactive beam and in that pose we find him with this figure.

Figurine FUNKO POP KONG injured

Despite being strong and agile, Kong was badly injured by Godzilla. He has a crane in his hand and is ready for battle.

FUNKO POP KONG FIGURINE WITH AX

Kong cannot be defeated and effortlessly uses an oversized ax to fight Godzilla.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP KONG FIGHT

This figure shows Kong very angry with his scars on his chest.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP XXL KONG

This figurine is perfect to sit on top of a closet or bookcase. This Pop XXL version bears the image of Kong!

FUNKO POP XXL GODZILLA ILLUSTRATION

This figure pays homage to the monster Godzilla, which is shown here in the XXL version to the delight of fans of the giant lizard.