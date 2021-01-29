Pop figures can be pre-ordered and are too cute

The Disney Pop figures are a real hit and the Lilo and Stitch collection is really too cute. We have the right to new models for 2021.

Lilo and Stitch: a must-have from Disney

Lilo and Stitch is one of Disney’s most beloved cartoons and you have to go back to 2002 for the very first episode. As a reminder, the story is about a 6 year old Hawaiian orphan girl who is in the care of her older sister. But one day she collects a fun little hairy animal, Stitch. What she doesn’t know is that this is an alien refugee who has to return to prison.

Disney is reportedly preparing a live-action remake, but it has been postponed for now.

In terms of the characters, of course, we find the protagonists Lilo and Stitch. This is officially licensed Funko Pop that comes with the window box. You can pre-order them in our shop from as little as EUR 12.49.

FUNKO POP LILO AND PUDGE FIGURE – LILO & STITCH

We find Lilo with his camera and bag next to the pudge fish.

FUNKO POP LILO AND SCRUMP DOLL ILLUSTRATION – LILO & STITCH

This figure shows Lilo with her pretty red dress, her bag and her little Scrump doll.

FUNKO POP STITCH SMILE ILLUSTRATION – LILO & STITCH

He’s too cute stitch and still you have to be careful even if he has a big smile like on this pop.

FUNKO POP RIDES STICHFIGUR IN THE ROCKET – LILO & STICH

A very funny cult scene where Stitch walks onto a carousel and thinks it’s a real rocket.

FUNKO POP STITCH AND A UKULELE FIGURE – LILO & STITCH

Stitch plays the musician with his ukulele in hand.

FIGURIN FUNKO POP XXL STITCH 25 CM – LILO & STICH

This pop! is a tribute to Stitch, the hugely adorable little aliens, and this model measures 10 inches while the other Pops are only 9.