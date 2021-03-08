Pop characters in the 2021 edition pay homage to Marvel heroes

One of Funko Pop’s flagship licenses is undoubtedly that of the Avengers, especially since the films really hit the mark! Today we present a new collection that can already be pre-ordered in our shop.

Avengers: Our heroes to collect

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) is HUGE and the characters are very numerous, but in this collection we can find super villains alongside superheroes!

The collectible figurines are officially licensed and come with their window box at a price of 12.49 euros.

FUNKO POP TASKMASTER ILLUSTRATION

The figure shows Taskmaster, the super villain who is armed with his shield and sword.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP BLACK WIDOW

For this pop we find Black Widow ready to fight with her armor, mask and energy stick.

FUNKO POP KAMALA KHAN ILLUSTRATION

In this collection we also have Kamala Khan with her pretty red and blue outfit with some gold accents.

FUNKO POP HULK ILLUSTRATION

The Hulk is still pissed off and is back wearing Iron Man style armor shorts.

FUNKO POP THOR ILLUSTRATION

For Thor, who is still armed with his hammer, the figure represents him with his new haircut and long beard.

Figurine FUNKO POP CAPTAIN AMERICA

Captain America also has the right to new armor from Stark and we feel even stronger.

FUNKO POP IRON MAN ILLUSTRATION

The ever popular Iron Man is back, fist on the ground, ready to attack.

FUNKO POP MODOK ILLUSTRATION

The mighty Modok also has the right to his floating model.