Pompeo had staff pick up dog | Free press

Washington (AP) – Dog grooming at the request of the Secretary of State: An internal supervisory authority accuses former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan of asking Department employees to provide personal information in more than 100 cases during their tenure. handle business.

A report published on Friday (local time) said, among other things, that the Pompeos had asked several times to pick up the family’s dog or drive past their home to walk the animal.

Pompeo was Secretary of State for then-US President Donald Trump from 2018 to January last year. The 57-year-old was one of Trump’s most staunch confidants and will be traded as a possible Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. The Democrats in the House of Representatives accused him on Friday of having used his office for the benefit of himself, his family and his future political ambitions.

The Office of the Inspector General of the State Department (OIG) announced that the investigation was prompted by information from a whistleblower in 2019. It found that both Mike and Susan Pompeo had asked a ministerial adviser and other staff to, among other things, collect personal items, plan private events, send personalized Christmas cards or take care of the pet. That is “contrary to the ethical rules of the ministry”.

According to the OIG report, the adviser was an old friend of the Pompeos. Although she also fulfilled official duties, she received emails from Susan Pompeo “almost every day” asking her to do additional things. In September 2019, Susan Pompeo asked her for help with making two hairdressing appointments. In December 2019, Susan Pompeo sent her an email with the following content: “I wonder, when we send the last of our personalized (Christmas) cards, who will be there to help me?” The adviser and a senior official then stuck envelopes on the cards over the weekend, addressed them, and mailed them.

It also said Susan Pompeo hired the counselor in July 2019 to help her draft a letter of recommendation for applying for a personal friend to study medicine. The adviser had also been asked to receive gifts when the Pompeos were invited to unofficial dinners. In at least 30 cases, Mike or Susan Pompeo have hired ministry officials to make reservations for in-person dining out with family or friends.

In another case, the Pompeos had planned a birthday dinner with their son in New York in September 2019 and wanted to bring a cake. The restaurant wanted to charge a fee of $ 8 (EUR 6.70) for food brought along. Susan Pompeo then asked the guards’ orders if “perhaps the most charming” of them could influence the restaurant so that this fee would not be charged. The security guards would not have complied with the request because they doubted the adequacy of the request.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives, Democrat Gregory Meeks, called on the State Department to investigate possible violations of Pompeo’s law. He also called for efforts to recover “tax money wasted by former minister Pompeo and his family”. Meeks criticized: “While Mike Pompeo used the State Department to lay the foundation for his future political career, America’s position in the world and morale at the Department continued to deteriorate.”