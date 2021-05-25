POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Advancements, Growth and Future Scope 2021 to 2026

The Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market, report gave a careful examination of the driving factors, development trends, restraints, challenges, and rewarding difficulties to exhibit the current and future market situation. The Research Insights has tried to give a complete report that contain of the key market techniques based on the latest technologies, applications, and various geographies around the world. The market is required to show huge development over the forecast period increasing demand for POM (Polyoxymethylene).

POM has a place with the group of designing thermoplastic; it is accessible in two structures homo polymer and copolymer. POM is exceptionally translucent, offers great wet blanket and wear opposition, and can withstand compound assault. It is broadly utilized across a variety of businesses including hardware and electrical, car, consumer goods, and others.

The Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2024.

Key Market Players: Ticona, Dupont, Polyplastics, Korea Engineering Plastics, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics, BASF, Kolon industries, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, Formosa Plastis Corporation, Yunnan Yuntianhua, PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong), Shanghai Bluestar POM, China Bluechemical, Shenhua Group, Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group, Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry, Yankuang Group

Market Segmentation by Types:

POM-H

POM-C

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Consumer items

Automotive industry

Construction industry

Machinery manufacturing

Electrical industry

Others

POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities market forecasts until 2026.

– Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

TOC Snapshot of Global POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market

– POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market Product Definition

– Worldwide POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

– Manufacturer POM(Polyoxymethylene) Business Introduction

– Market Segmentation (Region Level)

– World POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

– Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

– Segmentation (Channel Level) of POM(Polyoxymethylene) Market

– Market Forecast 2021-2026

– Segmentation of Industry

– Cost of Production Analysis

– Conclusion

