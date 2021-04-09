Polyvinylidene Difluoride Membrane Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

“Around 1.2 billion people, or almost one-fifth of the world’s population, live in areas of physical scarcity, and 500 million people are approaching this situation.”, says the United Nations (UN) in the context of potable water. The issue here is as much of the lack of access to freshwater sources in many countries as of the high volumes of effluents being discharged into them. Moreover, with the growing population, the demand for potable water for drinking and other household purposes is increasing.

The polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membrane market will advance from $720.1 million in 2017 to $1,142.0 million by 2023, at a 7.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

The increasing usage of PVDF membranes in the pharmaceutical sector has been a result of the heavy investments being poured into biotechnology research and development (R&D). The low protein binding ability, excellent retention characteristics, and high flow rates of such materials allow them to be used for protein and preservative filtration. In particular, the low protein binding characteristics of PVDF membranes make them ideal for filtering plasma and vaccine solutions during dialysis and sample preparation.

All these industries use PVDF membranes for nanofiltration (NF), microfiltration (MF), and ultrafiltration (UF). Among these, the highest demand is generated for UF membranes, as they have good mechanical properties and a high purification ability. Apart from UF membranes, the usage of NF membranes is also rising at a high rate on account of their usefulness in high-water-flux and low-pressure environments. Moreover, NF membranes can remove the smallest of monovalent ions from water, which is why their application in the water & wastewater treatment sector is growing.

