Polyvinylidene Chloride Market Demand Opportunity, Global Size, Competitive PVDC Outlook and Industry Trends to 2025

2020 Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on market of Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC). It is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) industry.

Over the next five years the PVDC market share Expected to register a 3.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 896.6 million by 2025, from $ 783.7 million in 2019. The Chinese pharmaceutical industry, valued at about USD 145 billion in 2020, represents the biggest emerging market, with growth projected to reach about ~USD 200 billion by 2022, thus increasing the scope of the market over the coming years.

Companies Covered:

SK Global Chemical

Solvay

KUREHA

ASAHI KASEI

Juhua

Nantong Hui Yu Feng New Materials (KUREHA)

etc.

Key points of Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market Report:

1. The report provides a basic overview of Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

2. The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for each company.

3. The report depicts the global and Chinese total Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

4. The global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5. The report then estimates 2020-2025 development trends, analyse upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market.

6. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

7. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2015-2025 global and Chinese Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market covering all important parameters.

8. Main Parameters for this report:

Applications Segment:

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Adhesion Primers

Heat-sealing Lacquers

Print-ink Binder

Others

Types Segment:

PVDC Latex

PVDC Resin

The development of new technologies to recycle film structures involving PVDC is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

By application, the food packaging segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the superior properties of PVDC coated films, such as high chemical resistance and inertness and low odor.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market across the world, with the largest consumption coming from China, Japan, and India.

Base Year: 2020

Historical Data: from 2015 to 2019

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2025

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

