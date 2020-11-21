Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 125.98 Billion By 2026 | Top Players- ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report makes it possible to the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry can be highly benefited with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Summary of the Report

Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 125.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the rising usage of PVC from the automotive industry.

Major Key Players of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Chemson Group, PolyOne Corporation, Aiscondel Laminados S.A., Arkema and Chemplast Sanmar Limited among others.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year.

Market Definition: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

Polyvinyl Chloride is a type of polymer which is produced by polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer. The material is used instead of traditional materials like iron, copper or wood owing to its strength and durability and resistance to corrosion. The purest form of polyvinyl chloride is white, brittle solid and marginally resolvable in tetrahydrofuran while insoluble in alcohol. It can be produced with the help of phthalates and plasticizers. The PVC is used in various applications such as building & construction, automotive and others.

Market Drivers:

Owing to a wide range of applications in the household, commercial and industrial sectors drives the market growth

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies of Brazil, China and India is driving the market growth

Increasing application of PVC in consumer and electrical & electronic industries acts as a driver for the growth of this market

Increase in use of un-plasticized PVC in place of wood used in window frames and sills can act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Recent economic slowdown has affected automotive and construction markets in the U.S. & Canada is hampering the market growth

Changing demand-supply spectrum owing to strengthening of regulations in Asia-Pacific region is restricting the growth of this market

Global environmental concerns such as carbon emission and global warming also hinders the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Shintech Louisiana, LLC invested $1.49 billion so that they can develop a new chlor alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production facility and further expand the PVC manufacturing facilities in Plaquemine so that they meet the growing demand in the market

In October 2017, Aurora Plastics, LLC acquired S&E Specialty Polymers of Lunenburg, Massachusetts. It will help the company to expand its PVC business and offer high quality PVC products and will able to offer best quality of PVC products in the industry

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

