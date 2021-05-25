Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2027
Advancements in bio-attributed PVC, continuous growth of the construction, and packaging industry have resulted in boosting the Polyvinyl Chloride market.
The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is forecast to reach USD 88.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) can be defined as a versatile thermoplastic polymer. It is an economical option for heavy and expensive metals used in construction and building industry for producing window & door profiles, wire, and cable insulation, pipes (drinking and wastewater), and medical devices, among others. Some of its mentionable traits are excellent mechanical properties, which is abrasion-resistant, tough, lightweight, effective chemical resistance, flame retardance, durability and good insulation properties, and dielectric strength.
The comprehensive analysis of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry.
The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Kem One SAS, INOVYN, Orbia, LG Chem, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, and SABIC.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry throughout the forecast period.
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Flexible PVC
- Rigid PVC
Resources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Fossil based PVC
- Bio-attributed PVC
Emulsion Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Bulk polymerization
- Emulsion polymerization
- Suspension polymerization
End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Construction
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Electrical & Electronics
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Film & Sheets
- Pipes & Fittings
- Bottles
- Wire & Cables
- Profiles
- Pastes
- Others
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
