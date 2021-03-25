Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is a transparent water-soluble synthetic polymer that is commercially produced by processing polyvinyl acetate. It is generally available in the form of partially- and fully hydrolyzed PVA. Polyvinyl alcohol is tasteless, odorless and is utilized as a moisture barrier in several medicinal products. It is also used to manufacture paper and board coatings, liners, water-soluble films and sacrificial coatings. Owing to these factors, PVA finds diverse applications in the food processing, manufacturing, electronics, cosmetics, coatings, printing, paper and textile industries.

The expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, along with increasing demand for biodegradable synthetic polymers for packaging solutions, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of PVA for the production of disposable packaging materials for dyes, detergents, and agricultural products is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, numerous product developments have led to the introduction of PVA-based bio-composite films, which will further continue to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China Petrochemical Corporation)

Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd. (Shin-Etsu Chemical)

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Nippon Gohsei (UK) Limited (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

OCI Company Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd

Solutia Inc. (Eastman Chemical Company)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, End Use Industry and Imports and Exports.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Fully Hydrolyzed

Partially Hydrolyzed

Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed

Low Foaming Grades

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Paper

Food Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Others

Imports and Exports:

Import Trends

Import Market Breakup by Country

Export Trends

Export Market Breakup by Country

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

