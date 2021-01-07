Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Opportunity Analysis 2017- 2027 by End Use: Paper, Food Packaging, Construction, Electronics | Trends, Forecast, Size and Top Key Players – DowDuPont, SEKISUI CHEMICAL, Sigma-Aldrich

Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Outlook:

Polyvinyl Alcoholis a colourless (white) and odourless water-soluble synthetic polymer which is used in papermaking, textile warp sizing, as a thickener and emulsion stabilizer in PVAc adhesive formulations, coatings etc.

Moreover, Polyvinyl Alcohol’s properties like its biocompatibility, low tendency for protein adhesion, and low toxicity, it is used in variety of Medical applications such as cartilage replacement, contact lenses, eye drops etc. Polyvinyl Alcohol is prepared by hydrolysis of polyvinyl acetate or sometimes other vinyl ester-derived polymers with format or chloroacetate groups instead of acetate. PVA exhibit high biodegradability and resistance to grease, oils and odours and are used for film forming and emulsifying. They are odourless, tasteless, and translucent, &are commonly used as a moisture barrier in pharmaceutical products.

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include:

DowDuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

The Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market is segmented on the basis of Type and Application. The Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market is segmented based on the basis of type Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade. By Application, it is classified as Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, and Electronics. The regional outlook on the Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market, By Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade

Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market, By Application:

Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics

Global and Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol PVA Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COVID -19 Impact on the Polyvinyl Alcohol Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the Polyvinyl Alcohol industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, global supply chains are immobile because of the movement restrictions. The countries in the American as well as in Asia- Pacific region have announced the suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and for the safety of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for Polyvinyl Alcohol is expected to decline in 2020. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production accordingly.

Some of the major market strategies adopted by various player are

In June 2019, Du Pont has planned to invest nearly USD 900 Million on their Research & Development annually, which is approximately 4% of

In April 2019, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it has decided to absorb its consolidated subsidiary The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. which will help them to increase their market region,

In September 2018, new bio composite films from polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)/Palm kernel shell powder (PKSP) were prepared by solution casting

