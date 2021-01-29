Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Leading Key Players KURARAY CO., LTD, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., AICELLO CORPORATION

The major players covered in the polyvinyl alcohol films market report are Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., KURARAY CO., LTD, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., AICELLO CORPORATION, THE PVOH FILM DEPARTMENT OF CHANGZHOU WATER SOLUBLE CO.,LTD., MonoSol LLC, Cortec Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Polysciences, Inc., Polychem, Japan Vam & POVAL Co. Ltd, Carst & Walker, Merck KGaA, Ecomavi, Qingdao Echemi Technology Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Carst & Walker, BIODEGRADABLE PRODUCT INSTITUTE, Chang Chun Group, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global polyvinyl alcohol films market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is expected to reach USD 290 million in the above-mentioned forecast period. Higher demand for sustainable packaging on account of its ability to laid aid in reducing landfills has been directly impacting the growth of polyvinyl alcohol films market.

Polyvinyl alcohol is an artificial polymer, which is known for its superior film-forming, adhesive nature, and emulsifying. It is also soluble in water, has a high resistance to various solvents, oils, and grease. It acts as a superb aroma and oxygen deterrent, has high flexibility and tensile strength. As such, it is utilized as a raw material for several industrial processes and has much application in the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries as well. Polyvinyl alcohol films are a type of film which is mainly a minable packaging industry. Polyvinyl alcohol films are utilized as an environment-friendly polymer and have contributed significantly to the growth of the sustainable packaging industry as the film is fully biocompatible, nontoxic and its waste does not produce any toxic or harmful by-products when digested or incinerated in the environment.

Growth in the automobile and aerospace industry is a driving factor for the growth of the polyvinyl alcohol films market. Functional properties including outstanding heat-sealing, uniaxial tensile stress and excellent adhesion to hydrophilic surfaces are a driver for the polyvinyl alcohol films market. Some features such as water solubility, chemical resistance, and ease-of-use in applications such as agrochemical and detergent wrapping are also a driver for the polyvinyl alcohol films market. Increasing consumer awareness regarding cleaning and maintaining a hygienic atmosphere in their surrounding is also an opportunity for the polyvinyl alcohol films market. The growth of utilization of detergents by hospitality industries such as hotels, resorts, amphitheaters, and the entertainment industry is also an opportunity for the polyvinyl alcohol films market.

Fluctuating petrochemical prices resulting in increased price of polyvinyl alcohol films is the main challenge for polyvinyl alcohol films market. Strict government regulations and policies, and replacement of manufacturing process are a restraint in growth of polyvinyl alcohol films market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

In February 2020, the Japanese company KURARAY CO., LTD announced the launch of a new MonoSol production plant in Poland for the production of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) film. As per the company, the need for water-soluble PVA films is growing worldwide for use as a package of unit dose detergents, cosmetics, food, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The market is also expected to continue to grow in the future. The new facility should allow the company to meet the growing demand from packaging applications, improve its sales, and achieve market growth for polyvinyl films in Europe.

By Type (Fully Hydrolyzed, Partially Hydrolyzed, Sub Partially Hydrolyzed and Low Foaming Grades),

Application (Detergent Packaging, Food Packaging, Industrial Detergent, Consumer Detergent, Agrochemical Packaging, Laundry Bags and Embroidery)

The countries covered in the polyvinyl alcohol films market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the polyvinyl alcohol films market due to increasing detergent demand from various end-use industries such as hospitals, restaurants, hotels, and domestic sectors, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increasing demands for agrochemicals.

