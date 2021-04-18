Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Value Projected to Expand by 2020-2027

“

Polyvinyl Alcohol FiberThe fiber invented in Japan and grown world-wide. This is a vinylon fiber. This fiber is said to be the most similar to cotton fibers since vinylon fiber is most moisture absorbent among synthetic fibers. Vinylon fiber is widely used for industrial, agricultural, fishing uses, because it is light in weight, durable and resistant to weathering. Vinylon is resistant to heat and chemicals but has several disadvantages, being stiff, having a relatively high manufacturing cost, and being difficult to dye.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as transport, construction, water conservancy, aquaculture and agriculture, textile industry and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include Wanwei , Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Shuangxin PVA, Fujian Fuwei, Xiangwei, Ningxia Dadi, STW, MiniFIBERS and so on. Among them, Kuraray is the leader of vinylon fiber market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225646

This survey takes into account the value of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Wanwei, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Shuangxin PVA, Fujian Fuwei, Xiangwei, Ningxia Dadi, STW, MiniFIBERS,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Water-soluble Type, High Strength and High Modulus Type, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Transport, Construction, Water Conservancy, Aquaculture and Agriculture, Textile Industry, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225646

The Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-soluble Type

1.2.3 High Strength and High Modulus Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Water Conservancy

1.3.5 Aquaculture and Agriculture

1.3.6 Textile Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Production

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Wanwei

12.1.1 Wanwei Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wanwei Overview

12.1.3 Wanwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wanwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.1.5 Wanwei Related Developments

12.2 Kuraray

12.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuraray Overview

12.2.3 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.2.5 Kuraray Related Developments

12.3 Sinopec-SVW

12.3.1 Sinopec-SVW Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sinopec-SVW Overview

12.3.3 Sinopec-SVW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sinopec-SVW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.3.5 Sinopec-SVW Related Developments

12.4 Shuangxin PVA

12.4.1 Shuangxin PVA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shuangxin PVA Overview

12.4.3 Shuangxin PVA Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shuangxin PVA Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.4.5 Shuangxin PVA Related Developments

12.5 Fujian Fuwei

12.5.1 Fujian Fuwei Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fujian Fuwei Overview

12.5.3 Fujian Fuwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fujian Fuwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.5.5 Fujian Fuwei Related Developments

12.6 Xiangwei

12.6.1 Xiangwei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Xiangwei Overview

12.6.3 Xiangwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Xiangwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.6.5 Xiangwei Related Developments

12.7 Ningxia Dadi

12.7.1 Ningxia Dadi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ningxia Dadi Overview

12.7.3 Ningxia Dadi Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ningxia Dadi Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.7.5 Ningxia Dadi Related Developments

12.8 STW

12.8.1 STW Corporation Information

12.8.2 STW Overview

12.8.3 STW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 STW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.8.5 STW Related Developments

12.9 MiniFIBERS

12.9.1 MiniFIBERS Corporation Information

12.9.2 MiniFIBERS Overview

12.9.3 MiniFIBERS Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 MiniFIBERS Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Product Description

12.9.5 MiniFIBERS Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Distributors

13.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Industry Trends

14.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Drivers

14.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Challenges

14.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225646

Therefore, Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber.”