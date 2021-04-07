Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives In Electronics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow Adams

The Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives In Electronics market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives In Electronics Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for PU adhesives in electronics is widely driven by the increased application in automotive industry and growing technological dominance. However, regulations related to VOC emission is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– Among product types, the electrically conductive adhesives are expected to dominate the market, owing to their superior intrinsic properties, like thermal dissipation functionality, making them suitable for numerous applications.

– The continuous innovation and development of advanced technologies across the globe is likely to offer opportunities for the PU adhesives in electronics market.

– Asia-Pacific stands to be the largest and fastest growing region in the studied market, where electronics production, demand and exports have been significantly influencing the consumption of PU adhesives for electronic applications.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives In Electronics market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow Adams, Dow, Dymax Corporation, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Jowat AG, Mapei Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG

Global Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives In Electronics Market Competitive Landscape

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Segment Dominating the Market

– Electrically conductive adhesives are used in the electronics industry on components which are required to be held in place to pass electrical current between them.

– PUR two-part adhesives is widely used for this purpose, which either needs to be mixed or supplied pre-mixed and frozen like the snap-cure epoxies.

– PUR adhesives also offer high peel strength and flexibility which makes it widely suitable for electronic applications. Such properties make it widely popular for use in global electronics market.

– The electronics industry has been continuously innovating existing products with advanced features, along with development of new electronic devices and technologies which has been driving production and growth in electronics industry.

– For instance, some of the current innovation which have been driving the production in electronics industry includes 5G supporting smartphones, chromecast, smart speakers, etc.

– Thus, the aforementioned factors are projected to drive the global consumption of PUR adhesives for electronic applications over the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

The global polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market includes 3M, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, amongst others..

