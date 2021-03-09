Polyurethane Additives Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2025
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Type:
Catalyst
Tertiary Amines
Ethylene Amines
Metal Based Catalyst
Surfactants
Silicone Surfactant
Non-Silicone Surfactant
Fillers
Others
Anti-Oxidants
Abrasion Reducers
Blowing Agents
Flame Retardants
Halogenated
Non-Halogenated
Cross-Linkers
By Application:
Foam
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Thermoset Adhesives
Thermoplastic Adhesives
Elastomers
Binders
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Building & Construction
Bedding & Furniture
Automotive & Transportation
Electronics
Pharmaceutical
Insulated Appliances
Others
Leathers
Materials & Packaging
Based on region, the global Polyurethane Additives is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Polyurethane Additives.
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Polyurethane Additives are
Albemarle Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Covestro Ag
Braskem
Materia Inc.
Kolon Industries Inc.
Icl
Petroactive
Soltex
Kao Corporation
Tosoh Corporation
Evonik Industries Ag
Basf Se
Huntsman International
Air Products Chemicals Inc.
Emery Oleochemicals
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Lanxess
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Cortec Corporation
Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd.
Wacker Chemie Ag
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
Owensboro Specialty Polymers Inc.
Dow Inc.
Byk
Suzhou Xiangyuan Special Fine Chemical Co. Ltd
Momentive Performance Materials
Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Polyurethane Additives Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Polyurethane Additives Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Polyurethane Additives?
- What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Smart Glass?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Polyurethane Additives by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?
