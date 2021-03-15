Polyurea Coatings Market, Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis to 2024

The polyurea coatings market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, due to its fast-curing ability and an ability to withstand extreme weather conditions including high humidity and low temperatures.

On the basis of type, the polyurea coatings market is segmented into pure and hybrid. Based on technology, the polyurea coatings market is classified into spraying, pouring, and hand mixing. On the basis of application, the polyurea coatings market is categorized into building and construction, transportation, industrial, landscape, and others. Based on raw material, the polyurea coatings market is segmented into aromatic isocyanate and aliphatic isocyanate.

The major factors driving the polyurea coatings market growth are the increasing demand of these coatings by the end-user industries, a wide range of application, and technological advancements. The demand of these coatings is increasing rapidly in end-user industries due to various advantages it offers in terms of properties such as high chemical resistance, high-temperature resistance, high tensile strength, good adhesion to many substrates (metal, concrete, plastic), rapid application by spray technology, tack-free within minutes, and others. Along with that, the wide applications of these coatings are also driving the market growth.

