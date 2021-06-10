Polytrimethylene Terephthalate Market Growth Forecast Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) is a semi crystalline polymer manufactured by polycondensation of trimethylene glycol with either a dimethyl terephthalate or a terephthalic acid. It finds major application in industrial and residential carpet market. Polytrimethylene terephthalate has similar optical properties as that of polyethylene terephthalate fibers. However, its elastic recovery is beyond that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). Polytrimethylene terephthalate is soft, resistant to stretching and wrinkle resistance.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4524

The market for PTT was mainly driven by industrial and residential carpet market. PTT is used in textile industry as it can be spun both in yarn and fibers. It can be used in textiles and apparels, non-woven, films, engineering thermoplastics and monofilaments. PTT is used in carpets for automotive market. This material finds applications in apparel, home furnishing and automobile upholstery. PTT composites and bio-composites can be major opportunity for the market. However, higher manufacturing costs and patented process can be major restraint for the market in upcoming years.

Request For TOC@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4524

In terms of demand, Europe was the leading region in PTT market. The demand is high due to huge demand from automobile upholstery industry. Germany and UK are the major markets for PTT. Europe was followed by Asia Pacific. The demand for PTT is significant from carpets and apparel market. North America market is anticipated to grow and is likely to show greater demand in upcoming years owing to huge demand for PTT from home furnishing and composites market. The Rest of the World market is likely to exhibit steady demand for polytrimethylene terephthalate in next few years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the polytrimethylene terephthalate market are Eastman Chemical Co., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huvis Corporation, Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies, Teijin Ltd., SK Chemicals and Toray Industries Inc. among others.

You Can Checkout This Complete Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4524

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com