Polysulfides Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027

The global polysulfides market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing use in construction, aerospace, and rubber processing are some factors to drive the market. The rising demand for organic polysulfides due to increasing applications in the automotive and construction industry is expected to propel the market.

The global polysulfides market is segmented by type, by application, by end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into anionic polysulfides and organic polysulfides. The anionic polysulfides segment held the largest market share in 2019 in terms of revenue.

By end-use industry, the global polysulfides market is divided into transportation, building & construction, industrial, and others. The building & construction segment is accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at the same trends over the forecast period.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Polysulfides Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The Polysulfides Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Anionic Polysulfides

Organic Polysulfides

By Application:

Adhesives & Sealants

Molding Compounds

Coatings

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the global polysulfides market are DOW Chemical, BASF, PPG Industries, JSC Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant, and Hodgson Sealants.

List of Key companies:

DOW Chemical

BASF

PPG Industries

JSC Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant

Hodgson Sealants

Hernon Manufacturing

Flamemaster Corporation

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Ineos Group

