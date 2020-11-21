Polystyrene Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 39.94 Billion By 2026 | Leading Players- INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Total, Trinseo

Summary of the Report

Global polystyrene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.94 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to consumer electronics market

Major Key Players of the Polystyrene Market

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Total, Trinseo, BASF SE, SABIC, SIBUR, HIRSCH Servo AG, ACH Foam Technologies, , Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Chi Mei Corporation, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Flint Hills Resources among others.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Polystyrene Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Market Definition: Global Polystyrene Market

Polystyrene is an odourless, tasteless, rigid thermoplastic which is used in applications in the following major markets like packaging, consumer/institutional goods, electrical/electronic goods, building/construction, furniture, industrial/machinery, and transportation. The application of the polystyrene is in the automotive EPP parts, construction, consumer products and others.

Market Drivers:

High penetration of polystyrene in the electronics and appliances industry drives the market growth

Increasing plastic consumption and rapid urbanization is also enhancing the growth of the market

Growing demand for insulation materials from construction and packaging industries acts as a market driver

Growing packaging industry is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid fluctuation in raw material price is hampering the market growth

Various disposal related issues with polystyrene material and its negative scrap value can hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, BASF SE increases its global production for Neopor by 40,000 metric tons per year. This will help the company to meet the growing demand for the material in the market and will increase the brand awareness among the population

In March 2019, Trinseo has increased the prices for polystyrene of the product name STYRON. The focus is to provide innovative and sustainable solutions in wide range of markets such as consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices and assist the customers in a better way

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@

