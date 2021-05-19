Polystyrene Foam Market: Drivers, Demand, Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive Polystyrene Foam Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. This Polystyrene Foam Market report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of the industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

The Polystyrene Foam market is projected to grow from USD 26.4 billion in 2021 to USD 32.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026. Growing demand from the building and construction industry in APAC is likely to boost the Polystyrene Foam market.

The key companies profiled in this report are :

Loyal Group (China),

Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd. (China),

BASF SE (Germany),

Synthos S.A. (Poland),

Jiangsu Leasty Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China),

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH (Austria),

Total SE (France),

Taita Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),

Versalis S.p.A (Italy),

and DuPont (US).

“The building and construction industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry of Polystyrene Foam market.”

The building and construction industry is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2021 and 2026. Polystyrene Foam used in the Building and Construction sector are specially used as insulated panels for walformulated to counter extremely harsh environments such as saltwater, temperature, pressure, and organic formation. Emerging markets such as China, India, and South Korea, and other countries (which include Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand) are the major growth drivers of the APAC market.

“EPS is the fastest-growing type of the Polystyrene Foam market.”

EPS is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026. EPS is a lightweight thermoplastic material with special properties because of its structure that helps protect the product from getting damaged. The growing building & construction and packaging industries in developing countries are driving the EPS market. EPS is an excellent material for applications in these industries, as it is lightweight yet rigid foam with good thermal insulation and high impact resistance. However, volatility in crude oil prices and the availability of high-performance substitutes are restraining the market growth. The easy recyclability of polystyrene products is expected to offer opportunities for the growth of the EPS market during the forecast period.

“APAC is the fastest market for Polystyrene Foam during the forecast period.”

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for Polystyrene foam during the forecast period. APAC is the hub of foreign investment and booming industrial sectors due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. Increase in the demand for Polystyrene foam can be largely attributed to the growing industrial, infrastructure & construction, and marine industries. APAC has a growing industries that is likely to drive the market for Polystyrene foam.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 33%

Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 33% By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45% By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 8%, and Middle East & Africa – 8%

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.1 Inclusions

1.3.2 Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Primary Data Sources

2.1.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Forecast Approach

2.3.1 Demand Side Forecast Projection

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Polystyrene Foams Market

4.2 Eps Foams Market, By Type And End-Use Industry, 2020

4.3 Eps Foams Market Size, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.4 Xps Foams Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Polystyrene Foams Market: Supply Chain Ecosystem

5.2.2 Covid-19 Impact On Value Chain

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.3.1.2 Development Of Green Buildings

5.3.1.3 Reduction In Energy Consumption And Its Related Cost

5.3.1.4 Presence Of Stringent Building Energy Codes

5.3.1.5 Rebates And Tax Credits

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Polystyrene Products Can Be Recycled

5.3.3.2 High Energy Requirements

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growing Preference For Molded Pulp Packaging

5.3.4.2 Rising Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.4.3 Lack Of Awareness

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.5 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5 Average Pricing Analysis

5.6 Foams Ecosystem

5.6.1 Yc And Ycc Shift

5.7 Macroeconomic Overview

5.7.1 Global Gdp Trends And Forecasts

5.8 Industry Trends

5.8.1 Trends And Forecast Of Global Construction Industry

5.9 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.9.1 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.9.2 Effects On Gdp Of Countries

5.9.3 Scenario Assessment

5.9.4 Impact On Construction Industry

5.10 Polystyrene Foam Patent Analysis

5.10.1 Methodology

5.10.2 Publication Trends

5.10.3 Insights

5.10.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.10.5 Top Applicants

5.11 Policy & Regulations

5.12 Trade Data Analysis

5.12.1 Polystyrene And Expansible Polystyrene Import-Export Trend Impacting The Eps And Xps Foams Production In Global Market

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technology Analysis

5.14.1 Eps Manufacturing Process

5.14.1.1 Pre-Expansion

5.14.1.2 Intermediate Maturing And Stabilization

5.14.1.3 Expansion And Final Molding

Read More………..