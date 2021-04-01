Polysorbate Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Compititive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The growing demand for cosmetic products and increasing application of polysorbate in the food industry are driving the demand for the market.

The global Polysorbate Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,425.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing application in cosmetic manufacturing is expected to further propel the market growth. However, emulsifying properties are also present in numerous organic alternates, like ethanol and oils. It is a key factor that is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. This deal will strengthen Croda’s product portfolio and services.

Due to the growing use of polysorbate to prepare products for hair growth and in the baking industry, the syrup segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Due to the increasing use of this type of polysorbate in the cosmetics industry, the Polysorbate 20 segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This drug can be used as a solubilizing agent in oil-in-water emulsification and as a moisturizing agent in skincare products.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand among users for personal care products, and since ice creams are widely retailed and consumed in the region.

Key participants include Carus Corporation, NOF EUROPE GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Croda International plc, TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Solenis LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Gulf Care Factory, and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry Co., Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Polysorbate Market on the basis of product, type, usage, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Syrups Injections Tablets & Capsules Ointments Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Polysorbate 20 Polysorbate 40 Polysorbate 60 Polysorbate 80

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Excipient Solubilizer Emulsifier

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Food Cosmetics Healthcare



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Polysorbate market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Polysorbate industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Polysorbate market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

