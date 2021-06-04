Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides market report.

Increasing demand for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides in animal feed, infant formula, functional beverages and bakery and confectionery is expected to fuel the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, increasing health awareness among individuals across regions in the globe, shift in focus and lifestyle towards healthy and nutritious food along with growing investments in food sector and favorable government initiatives are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market. Polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are used in various applications such as functional beverages, bakery and confectionery, infant milk formula, snacks, animal feed and dairy products. Plants, algae, bacteria and fungi are few of the sources of polysaccharides ad oligosaccharides.

According to Fact.MR, the global market for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% with respect to volume, throughout the period of assessment, 2017-2026. Also, according to this fact based research report, the global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market is estimated to reach a valuation of above US$ 18 Bn by the end of the year of assessment, growing at a moderate rate during the said period.

4 Key Insights from the Report

In the region category, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to reflect high market attractiveness, followed by Europe and North America. The polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market in APEJ region is estimated to be the largest with a high revenue share and is poised to dominate the market across other regions during the forecast period

With respect to product type, polysaccharides segment is the largest and is valued to be around US$ 6 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand to reach a high valuation by end of 2026. On the contrary, the oligosaccharides segment is projected to expand at a higher value CAGR during the assessment period

With respect to application, polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are expected to witness increasing demand from the animal feed sector. Moreover, the infant formula segment is also projected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market and is the second fastest growing segment. However, the beverages segment is expected to show higher market strength and valuation by the end of the year of assessment. the bakery and confectionery and savory and snacks segments are poised to grow at the same rate during the period of forecast

By source, the bacteria segment is expected to lead the global market. This segment was valued at about US$ 3 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to touch a market valuation of more than US$ 5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026). Both bacteria and algae segments by source are anticipated to grow at the same value CAGRs throughout the period of assessment. The plants segment is the second largest segment with respect to value and is projected to grow at a moderate value CAGR during the forecast period

The research report on global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market covers detailed analysis on the key players participating in the market. The companies include Dupont, Givuandan, DSM, ABF, McComick, Firemenich, Tate & Lyle, IFF, Glanbia Ingredients, Symrise, Wild Flavors, Senseint, Chr Hansen, Takasago and Novozyme. Details of these companies such as financial overview, product synopsis, strategies, developments and innovations have been included in the competition landscape chapter in this analytical research report.

