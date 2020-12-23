Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market Report, In-depth Analysis, Supply and Demand Analysis and Key Players – Exxon Mobil Corporation, HMC Polymers Co., Ltd
Several factors are related to market growth, such as growing demand across different application areas, development in the research sector and increasing product applications across different geographies.
Overview of the Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market Study
Asia Pacific – The Most Promising Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market
Due to the growing use of products and applications across this region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness increased demand during the forecast period. The key geographies covered by the study are Asia region, North American regions, and European region, South American, Central America, Middle East and Africa. Across these geographies, the major countries have also been covered which are holding the huge potential during the forecast period as per the feasibility.
Key Companies
Exxon Mobil Corporation
HMC Polymers Co., Ltd
The Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBasell Industries
BASF SE
E.I. du Pont de Nemours
Dynachem Co. Ltd
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC
K Polymers, Inc
Scott Bader Company Limited
Toray Industries, Inc
Wellman Engineering Resins LLC
3M
MRC Polymers
Lotte Chemical Corporation
Marco Polo International, Inc
Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc
Hoehn Plastics, Inc
Market by Type
Homopolymer
High crystalline
Block Copolymer
Random Copolymer
Market by Application
Rigid packaging
Flexible packaging
Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer goods
Material handling
Dominating Factors of the Polypropylene (PP) Resin Market
