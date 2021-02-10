Polypropylene Market Report- Outlook, Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players, and Regional Data Statistics

The research reports on Polypropylene Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Polypropylene Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Polypropylene Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Global Polypropylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 83.44 mtpa in 2019 to 132.49 mtpa by 2024, registering a total growth of 59%. Among regions, Asia leads with the largest capacity contribution globally over the next five years, followed by Europe and the Middle East. Oriental Energy Co Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp and Kuwait Petroleum Corp are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables 8

1.2. List of Figures 14

2. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 16

2.1. Global Polypropylene Industry, An Overview 16

2.2. Global Polypropylene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024 16

2.3. Global Polypropylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019 17

2.4. Global Polypropylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects 18

2.5. Global Polypropylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019 19

2.6. Global Polypropylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019 29

2.7. Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Region 38

2.8. Key Companies by Polypropylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019 39

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polypropylene Industry 40

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects 41

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries 42

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies 44

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects 46

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects byCountries 47

3. Global Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects 48

4. Africa Polypropylene Industry 58

4.1. Africa Polypropylene Industry, An Overview 58

4.2. Africa Polypropylene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024 58

4.3. Africa Polypropylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019 59

4.4. Africa Polypropylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019 60

4.5. Africa Polypropylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019 62

4.6. Africa Polypropylene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects 65

4.7. Africa Polypropylene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries 66

4.8. Polypropylene Industry in South Africa 67

4.8.1. South Africa Polypropylene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024 67

4.9. Polypropylene Industry in Egypt 68

4.9.1. Egypt Polypropylene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024 68

4.10. Polypropylene Industry in Nigeria 69

4.10.1. Nigeria Polypropylene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024 69

4.11. Polypropylene Industry in Chad 70

4.11.1. Chad Polypropylene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024 70

4.12. Polypropylene Industry in Sudan 71

4.12.1. Sudan Polypropylene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024 71

4.13. Polypropylene Industry inAlgeria 72

4.13.1. Algeria Polypropylene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024 72

5. Asia Polypropylene Industry 73

6. Europe Polypropylene Industry 126

7. Former Soviet Union Polypropylene Industry 153

8. Middle East Polypropylene Industry 169

8.1. Middle East Polypropylene Industry, An Overview 169

9. North America Polypropylene Industry 187

10. South America Polypropylene Industry 201

11. Oceania Polypropylene Industry 214

12. Appendix 218