Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market: industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC)Polypropylene carbonate (PPC), a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide, is a thermoplastic material. Catalysts like zinc glutarate are used in polymerization.

Polypropylene carbonate is soluble in polar solvents like lower ketones, ethyl acetate, dichloromethane and chlorinated hydrocarbons and insoluble in solvents like alcohols, water, and aliphatic hydrocarbons. It also forms stable emulsions in water. PPC allows the diffusion of gases like oxygen through it. Having a glass temperature (Tg) between 25 to 45 °C, PPC binders are amorphous. The glass temperature of PPC is slightly greater than polyethylene carbonate (PEC).

The Key suppliers of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) include Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF, Cardia Bioplastics, Tianguan, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical and Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech. The Top 3 players occupied 62.77% of sales volume share and 56.32% of revenue share in global market in 2019.

Major downstream Applications of PPC include Biodegradable Plastics, Electronic Industry, etc. In 2019, Biodegradable Plastics Application field is leading the market, taking up 92.24% of sales volume share in global market in 2019.

The Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF, Cardia Bioplastics, Tianguan, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical, Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Injection Molding Grade, Food Contact Grade,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Biodegradable Plastics, Electronics Industry,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Injection Molding Grade

1.2.3 Food Contact Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Biodegradable Plastics

1.3.3 Electronics Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Production

2.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 South Korea

2.8 Australia

3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Empower Materials

12.1.1 Empower Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 Empower Materials Overview

12.1.3 Empower Materials Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Empower Materials Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.1.5 Empower Materials Related Developments

12.2 SK Energy

12.2.1 SK Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 SK Energy Overview

12.2.3 SK Energy Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SK Energy Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.2.5 SK Energy Related Developments

12.3 Novomer

12.3.1 Novomer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Novomer Overview

12.3.3 Novomer Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Novomer Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.3.5 Novomer Related Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.4.5 BASF Related Developments

12.5 Cardia Bioplastics

12.5.1 Cardia Bioplastics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cardia Bioplastics Overview

12.5.3 Cardia Bioplastics Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cardia Bioplastics Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.5.5 Cardia Bioplastics Related Developments

12.6 Tianguan

12.6.1 Tianguan Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tianguan Overview

12.6.3 Tianguan Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tianguan Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.6.5 Tianguan Related Developments

12.7 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical

12.7.1 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.7.5 Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical Related Developments

12.8 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech

12.8.1 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech Overview

12.8.3 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Product Description

12.8.5 Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Distributors

13.5 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Industry Trends

14.2 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Drivers

14.3 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Challenges

14.4 Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

