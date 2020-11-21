Polypropylene And Polypropylene Composites Market Is Expected To An Estimated Value Of USD 87994.23 Million By 2026 | Top Companies- Borealis AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Neste

Summary of the Report

Global polypropylene and polypropylene composites market is expected to an estimated value of USD 87994.23 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of polypropylene and polypropylene composites are the low work cost and technological advancements associated with manufacturing.

Major Key Players of the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market

Borealis AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co.,, Neste, Exxon Mobil Corporation., China Petrochemical Corporation., SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corp, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DuPont de Nemours, , INEOS, Braskem, Global Polymers LLC., Dow, Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Amco Polymers, ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Aaron Industries, and Arkema amongst others.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Market Definition: Global Polypropylene and Polypropylene composites Market

Polypropylene and polypropylene composites are produced from the polymerization of propene. It is the most adaptable and versatile fibre that has wide number of applications. It is process as a film for packaging and labelling, and into fibres for clothing, apparel, carpets, bedsheets, amongst others. It is also extensively used for injection moulded articles, wherein plastic products are manufactured by injecting molten substances into a mold, to produce various products including car bumpers, washing bowl etc. They are fully recyclable, heat resistant and flexible components that reduce the overall cost and ensure minimal wastage.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for polypropylene and polypropylene composites by various industries

Reduced wastage, heat and chemical resistance, flexibility and convenience of these components drives the growth of this market

The high chemical tolerance, and transparent nature of polypropylene increases its applicability and demand in the food & beverages industry

Rising demand from automobile sector in the use of interior and exterior parts of vehicles to ensure maximum fuel efficiency and reduce harmful emissions

Market Restraints:

High initial cost of setting up tools for injection modelling

Availability of substitutes hinders the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Total announced that they had acquired Synova. With this acquisition, it would combine the recycling and reusing plastic expertise from Synova with the technical knowledge and experience from Total, to deliver the highest quality of PP plastics for auto components that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and ensure maximum energy efficiency.

In June 2018, Neste and IKEA have entered into a collaborative agreement to launch the world’s first massive large scale production of bio-based and renewable polypropylene plastic involving utilisation of waste residues and waste materials including cooking oil and vegetable oil. With this, it would ensure sustainable development and conservation by converting the waste fossil fuels into useful PP products. With mass production of PP products, and its widespread applicability, the market for polypropylene and its composites would grow significantly during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

