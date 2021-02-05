Polyphthalamide Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Polyphthalamide Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Polyphthalamide market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The global polyphthalamide (PPA) market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to growing industrialization in emerging economies. Technological innovations in automotive and electronics & electrical markets are other factors driving the growth of the global PPA market. In 2019, among all the end-user industries, automotive segment dominated the global PPA market with 47.91% market share by volume and segment is anticipated to account 48.16% market share by volume in 2027. Stringent government rules and regulations regarding increasing the overall fuel economy of vehicles.

The report titled “Polyphthalamide Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Polyphthalamide industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Polyphthalamide market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Polyphthalamide Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Glass fiber due to its stiffness and strength and high heat resistance over a wide temperature range is widely used in various end-use industries. In 2019, this segment accounted for the largest share of the market pie of 72.35% in terms of value and it is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. With its heat resistant and low moisture absorption properties, the carbon fiber segment is gaining momentum and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Polyphthalamide Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Carbon Fiber Filled

Glass Fiber Filled

Mineral Filled

Unfilled

By Application:

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

Consumer & Personal Care

Others (Water Heaters, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Arkema Group

Arko-Plastic GmbH

BASF SE

DuPont EI De Nemours & Co.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Polyone Corporation

Propolymers, Inc.

SABIC

Solvay S.A

Key Questions Answered by Polyphthalamide Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

