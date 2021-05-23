Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market: Intense Rivalry in the Global Market Is Set To Fluctuate PPS Price Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Growth of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The recent past has witnessed resurgence of an entirely new range of PPS resins, which are widely utilized in highly specialized applications of electrical/electronic, automotive, and mechanical / industrial applications. PPS resin manufacturers now aim to offer PPS with thermally conductive, magnetic, and low-wear capabilities. These newer grades are expected to heighten the consumption of PPS in numerous end-use applications. Furthermore, with advancements in technology, newer grades can now be blow molded or extruded. A hike in its global demand and newer grades of PPS resins collectively underpin the immense opportunities for manufacturers in the PPS market.

Intense Rivalry in the Global Market Is Set To Fluctuate PPS Price

Regionally, US and Japan are experiencing a state of overcapacity. The extent of capacity increase in countries such as US and Japan has exceeded the domestic demand which is escalating the rate of overspill into exports. Manufacturers are thus forced to adjust global pricing as per available supply. With competition fluctuating, PPS prices are forecast to remain under pressure and will witness volatile fluctuation based on global operating rates.

Newer Opportunities Abound for Producers in China

APEJ (Asia and Pacific except Japan) accounts for significant market share in global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. China will be the main target for future growth opportunities in the region. The region accounts for just over half of global revenue share and is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 8% due to strong growth in industrial production and favorable government stance for use of PPS filter bags in coal thermal plants. With demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins in North America and Japan having reached maturity, producers from the regions are expected to market their products aggressively in faster-growing markets like China. Thus manufacturers from China should expect more intensified foreign competition. On the other hand, PPS demand in MEA and Latin America is mainly met through imports.

