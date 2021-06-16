Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Analysis By Region Analysis And Business Development

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Introduction

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi crystalline polymer with a rigid backbone consisting of repeated rings of p-substituted benzene and sulfur. It is generally classified in two categories, namely linear polymer and other chemicals. Furthermore, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is a high performance engineering material with efficiently high mechanical (stiffness, creep resistant and strength) properties.

It can maintain its dimensional stability in extreme conditions due its chemical resistance, temperature resistance, fire resistance and flow ability and electrical properties. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) has low viscosity, because of which it can be molded in desired shapes. Additionally, flame retardancy makes PPS suitable for electrical and extreme temperature applications. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is inert towards inorganic salts, organic solvents and bases and hence, is used in corrosion resistant coatings for food containers.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is further used for the purpose of electrostatic spraying, slurry coating, compression & injection molding, fluidized bed coating, electric insulation, coal boilers, papermaking felts, special membranes & gaskets and can be used as a semiconductor by adding dopants. It acts as a high performance thermoplastic that can be extruded and molded and can tolerate high pressure.

Exceptional resistance qualities make PPS suitable for automotive components, cooking appliances, hand grills and laboratory equipment. PPS’s electric insulation property, combined with heat resistance, makes it suitable for use in the manufacturing of lamp reflectors. Being recyclable, Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is safe from the environmental perspective.