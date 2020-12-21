Polyolefin Foam Market Latest Review: Know More about Industry Gainers || Armacell, Arkema, BASF SE, Borealis AG

The Polyolefin Foam Market Report is the comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global market along with evaluations and forecast fir revenue and share analysis. The research data is gathered from the various sources like newspapers, Journals, magazine and other valuable and relevant sources. This Polyolefin Foam report also offers customized specific regional and level report in the areas like North America, Asia and Pacific region, middle east and Africa, South America and Europe. An up to date industry analysis is provided up to forecast timeline is provided.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyolefin Foam Market

Polyolefin foam market is estimated to reach at a USD 7.8 billion by 2027, and growing at a growth rate of CAGR 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing applications in different industries such as furniture, packaging, bedding and automotive industries are driving the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in this study includes Armacell, Arkema, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Fritz Nauer AG, Koepp Schaum GmbH, JSP Corporation, Polymer Technologies Inc, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, Sekisui Alveo, Synthos, Bayer AG, Dow, DuPont, Covestro AG, Trelleborg AB, Zotefoams plc, Rogers, and Saint-Gobain, Johnson Controls (U.S.), Woodbridge Foam Corporation, SABIC, among other.

Global Polyolefin Foam Market Description:

Polyolefin is a type of polymer manufactured from a simple polyolefin through polymerization, as it is used in various industries such as packaging, building & construction, furniture & bedding, and automotive. Polyolefin are produced by the polymerization of olefins or alkenes. The foams of polyolefin are lightweight, environmentally friendly, and versatile. The products are available in the form of rolls and sheets.

Polyolefin foam is increasing its uses in the various passenger car cushions, arm rests, gasket seals, head rest, cushioned instruments panels and other components to create lightweight durable and fuel efficient structure, with the broad applications scope, is driving the growth of the market. Technology advancement such as non-toxic isocyanates and bio-based polyols are also driving the growth of the market. Development of biodegradable polymer foam and burgeoning demand from the Asia-Pacific region is creating growth opportunities for polyolefin foam market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Volatility in raw material prices and environmental concerns for polyolefin foam will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of polyolefin foam market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The Polyolefin Foam Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Melamine Foam, PVC Foam, Polyurethane Foam)

Application (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Others)

